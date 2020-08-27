When is Netflix releasing season four of Selling Sunset? Here's what we know The new series could see some big changes at the Oppenheim Group…

Season three of Selling Sunset landed on Netflix earlier this month with a bang and sufficiently gripped viewers from the off. Fans of the reality show saw plenty of both dramatic and exciting moments in the third series, including the sale of a $40 million house, a winter wonderland wedding, and a brutal divorce.

WATCH: Selling Sunset season three official trailer

Given the show's instant popularity on both sides of the pond, it's no wonder that many are wondering when a fourth season will be available on the streaming platform – if at all. So what's the latest on season four? Here's what we know…

Fans are desperate for Selling Sunset season four

Will there be a season four of Selling Sunset?

Unfortunately, Netflix are yet to formally announce a fourth series of Selling Sunset. However, given the success of the real estate programme, many are expecting the streaming service to do so in the future. One of the show stars, Christine Quinn, even discussed the likelihood of the show's future in an interview, but was quick to explain how the coronavirus pandemic has cause disruption.

Christine is confident the show will be back

She told Grazia in June: "Unfortunately it has been affected. So usually we get picked up after the show airs, you know, we'll hear some information, some rumblings. I think we're definitely going to get picked up. But everything has been set back due to COVID."

What has happened since season three of Selling Sunset?

In another interview, Christine also revealed that a regular member of the Oppenheim Group had left. Brett, who ran the Oppenheim Group alongside his twin brother Jason, has, according to Christine, left the building. Despite Brett not confirming this news himself, she told Glamour: "Brett has left to start his own brokerage. The girls are fed up with the favouritism of Mary in the office. We don't know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages! I think season four is going to be the juiciest season ever."

Brett has reportedly left the Oppenheim Group

What will happened in season four of Selling Sunset?

If Brett has left the Oppenheim Group, then season four could bring potential drama for viewers as the two brothers compete their two brokerages. In addition, Heather Young has since got engaged to her partner Tarek El Moussa, so her plans for the big day could become a focal point for new episodes.

Heather Young (right) recently got engaged

However, unlike her co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn, we may not be watching Heather and Tarek tie the knot. In a recent interview with American TV channel, KTLA 5, Heather said: "It's a really personal and intimate day, and I don't know if I want my family mic'd up. I don't know if I want them pulled away while I'm having to film a scene. She continued: "So, you know, it's something we're still in discussion about, but I'm leaning more towards no."

