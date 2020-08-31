Artem Chigvintsev admits to feeling emotional ahead of major change The pro dancer welcomed baby son Matteo with fiancée Nikki Bella in July

Artem Chigvintsev has admitted to feeling slightly emotional as he prepares for a new change in his life. The pro dancer is returning to Dancing With the Stars this series after missing out on last year's season, and he returned to the studio over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the new dad shared footage of him entering the building wearing a face mask, and told fans: "It's so crazy to be back. Coming to the building where I spent many years choreographing and teaching my partners. I'm feeling a little bit emotional but I'm sure I can handle it."

MORE: Artem Chigvintsev confirms exciting news following birth of son Matteo

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Artem Chigvintsev admits to feeling emotional as he returns to Dancing With the Stars

He continued: "So, this is the start. Meeting my partner. It's only an hour away. I'm counting the minutes." Artem is a welcome addition to the new series, with his involvement announced on Good Morning America in August.

"I just can't wait to get back… I want to dedicate this season to my little boy," he said at the time.

READ: Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks sparks reaction with latest swimwear photo

Artem Chigvintsev was absent from last year's Dancing With the Stars

Artem had likened ABC's decision to leave him off the last series of Dancing With the Stars to a breakup, admitting it was a massive shock to him after ten years on the show.

The star shared a heartfelt Instagram post at the time thanking his fans for their support, and wishing everyone good luck on season 28.

When it was announced that he would be back this year, fans of the show were quick to react, with many sending Artem their best wishes on social media.

Artem will be dancing for his little boy Matteo, who he welcomed with fiancée Nikki Bella

MORE: Artem Chigvintsev shares first photo of baby Matteo

One wrote: "So happy for him!" while another commented: "This makes me so happy. Artem is my favourite. Welcome back Artem." A third added: "This is the best news of 2020!"

It's been an incredible year for Artem, who welcomed baby son Matteo with fiancée Nikki Bella in July. Artem shared the first photo of Matteo and revealed his name last week, alongside a sweet caption.

"Father and son, @thenikkibella we did good," he wrote. Nikki then shared a picture on her own page, alongside the words: "Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, 7/31/2020, 7lbs 3oz, 19 3/4 in."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.