Tyra Banks sends fans wild with stunning holiday photo The model is getting ready for her Dancing with the Stars hosting debut in September

Tyra Banks is preparing for her new role as host on the upcoming series of Dancing With the Stars, but before then, the model is enjoying some time away.

The mother-of-one recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself dressed in a black-and-white striped swimsuit and matching headband, as she posed with an organic drink.

Tyra Banks shared a stunning swimsuit photo

The presenter looked happy and relaxed in the picture, and fans were quick to comment on her stunning appearance. One wrote: "You're so gorgeous," while another commented: "You look very beautiful." A third added: "This is the prettiest photo."

In the caption of the photo, Tyra opened up about the benefits of the drink she had in her hand, called Vina. She explained that the organic apple cider vinegar drink is prebiotic, anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting, and comes in a number of flavours, from Honey, Lemon and Ginger to Orange Turmeric.

The supermodel is joining the next season of Dancing With the Stars

The former America's Got Talent star will be brightening up Dancing With the Stars next month, and has already teased who we can expect to see on the popular dance series, which premieres on 14 September.

Last week, Tyra revealed that the celebrity lineup with be announced on Wednesday on Good Morning America. So far, only two celebrities have been officially announced – Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The news of Tyra's new role was announced in July. The supermodel opened up about the position in a video shared on the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram account.

Tyra is looking forward to bringing her own touch to Dancing With the Stars

She said: "I am so excited you guys. This is going to be, like, bananas. We're going to take Dancing With the Stars to the next level."

She added: "Did you think I was going to waltz on over to Dancing With the Stars and not bring you with me? Oh no, baby, we will be smizing on ABC."

Tyra is replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. She will be joined by fellow judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

