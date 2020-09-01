First Strictly Come Dancing contestants announcement news - details Who would you like to see take part in Strictly?

Tuesday is set to be a very exciting day for Strictly Come Dancing fans, as the very first three contestants will be announced! HELLO! has confirmed that the first celebrities set to star on the dancing show will be revealed on The One Show - and we can't wait to find out who it is!

It has also been confirmed that the full line-up will be announced by the end of the week - so stay tuned!

Several names have been linked to the 2020 show, which will depart from tradition due to COVID-19 and take place over eight weeks. Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken about how much she is looking forward to the new series, telling HELLO!: "I'm excited to breathe in the Strictly air again and to be part of the buzz. I'm like lightning; I came, did my thing on Strictly and I think I left an impression. This year, I will be able to leave even more 'Motsi' behind."

Motsi will be returning as one of the judges

Since the star lives in Germany, she also spoke about dividing time between there and the UK, adding: "I will have to wait and see. The most important thing for me is the safety of me, my family and the Strictly team."

Are you looking forward to finding out who will be taking part?

Famous faces including Adil Ray, Scarlett Moffatt and Stacey Solomon have been among rumoured contestants, and Stacey has previously opened up about whether she'd take part in the show.

Chatting to Good Housekeeping, she said: "I love the show, I love the outfits, the routines, and how the contestants go from one to 1,000. But I would be the one that didn't get it… Everybody would expect me to go on this journey, but I would be persistently the same after 10 weeks! I would just stay the same!"

The new contestant will be announced on The One Show

Jamie Laing is also expected to make a comeback on the show after he was injured ahead of the official competition back in 2019.

Chatting about his potential return on This Morning back in May, he told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "I'll sit by my phone and wait. I think with that amazing show, Strictly, so many people want to do it. I had my chance last year, and obviously I didn't do that well.

"It was the quickest exit ever! But if they come calling this year, yeah, I would love to dance and I would love to do it. But I just don't know at the moment."

