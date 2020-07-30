The one thing Princess Anne couldn't understand about The Crown The Queen's daughter spoke about the Netflix series on an ITV documentary

The Princess Royal shared her thoughts on The Crown as she appeared in a new documentary ahead of her 70th birthday next month.

Speaking on ITV's Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, the royal said: "Actually I read an article the other day about The Crown, the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did."

Anne laughed and added: "And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean it takes me ten or 15 minutes.”

Erin Doherty, who plays the Princess in series three of the Netflix drama, previously told Town & Country: "Makeup literally took ten minutes, but hair, sometimes it would take two hours. It's its own beast. Literally, I would sit in the chair, people would come in and go and come in and go, and I sat still in the same place."

Erin Doherty plays Princess Anne in The Crown season 3

Princess Anne's children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall also appeared on the programme, paying tribute to their mother's work ethic, and touching upon her decision not to give them royal titles at birth.

Peter said: "We were always brought up on the understanding that we were gonna have to go to work. We were gonna have to go out and earn our, earn our living. Regardless of the fact of who our grandmother was or who are mother was."

Zara added: "I think it made us fight harder as well, to try and be as successful as we could be. Erm, so I definitely, you know I’m very, we're very grateful to her not giving us a title anyway [laughs]."

Zara, who is an accomplished equestrian and won a silver medal in Team Eventing at the London 2012 Olympics, is also a director at Cheltenham racecourse. Meanwhile, Peter has worked for Jaguar as a corporate hospitality manager and then for the Williams racing team. He also had a role as a manager for RBS, before leaving in 2012 to become a managing director at sports and entertainment agency, SEL UK.

