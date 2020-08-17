The Crown reveals Princess Diana casting for seasons five and six - and it might surprise you Are you a fan of The Crown?

The Crown has announced that The Night Manager actress Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana for the final two seasons of The Crown.

READ: Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip in The Crown seasons five and six

Announcing the news that the star will be taking over from Emma Corrin, who will play a younger version of the Princess in season four, Netflix's official Twitter account wrote: "Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown."

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in seasons five and six

Speaking about her casting, Elizabeth said: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

The actress will be taking over from Emma Corrin, who will play her in season four

Fans were delighted to hear the news, with one writing: "Okay I'm suuuuper happy #ElizabethDebicki IS the best choice! She is tall and beautiful just like the late and beloved Princess Diana! No doubts seasons five & six will be a-m-a-z-i-n-g!" Another added: "The spine tingles. An utterly inspired yet natural choice. I see those mannerisms across the screen already. Best of luck but you won’t need it."

READ: The one thing Princess Anne couldn't understand about The Crown

The news comes shortly after it was announced that The Two Popes star Jonathan Pryce will be joining the cast as Prince Philip in seasons five and six. In a statement, he said: "I am delighted to be working with Netflix again. The positive experience I had making 'The Two Popes' has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip. To be doing so with Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy."