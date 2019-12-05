Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left disappointed after the winner of the Christmas special was leaked online. Some three weeks ahead of the show's air date, the result started to circulate on Twitter on Wednesday night, prompting many fans to vent their frustration. The festive episode, which includes celebrity contestants such as Gemma Atkinson and Joe Sugg, was filmed on Tuesday and it didn't take long for the spoiler to be divulged. HELLO! magazine has decided not to reveal the winner so as not to ruin the Christmas show for Strictly fans.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are taking part in the Strictly Christmas special

The 2019 Christmas line-up sees six former celebrity contestants return to the dance floor in the hope of claiming the festive trophy. Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu, who came last in the 2017 series, will be hoping to fare better with partner Graziano Di Prima, while Gemma will be dancing for the first time with her real-life partner Gorka Marquez, with whom she shares baby daughter Mia. Debbie McGee is also returning to the dance floor, partnered with Kevin Clifton, while Joe is back dancing with his dancer girlfriend Dianne Buswell; the duo managed to reach the final in the 2018 series. Former TOWIE star Mark Wright has been teamed up with Janette Manrara, and finally GMB's Richard Arnold will be taking to the floor with Luba Mushtuk.

The highly-anticipated special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One. Each couple will perform just one festive-themed dance in a bid to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood. Regular hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be leading the show – but there's no public vote this time since the show is pre-recorded. Instead, the studio audience will decide which lucky pair will get to walk away with the coveted Christmas trophy.