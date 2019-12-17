Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez will be performing together in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, and the newly released photos from the one-off episode show that their baby daughter Mia made a surprise appearance in their routine! One of the snaps show Gemma and Gorka dancing the Jive together in a set designed to look like a cosy living room at Christmas, and a family photo of Gemma, Gorka and little Mia is hanging over the fireplace.

Gorka and Gemma will be performing together

Gemma recently opened up about the Christmas special, and admitted that she found the routine challenging. She said: "My stamina has completely changed, massively. During Strictly, one of the dances I found the hardest and got the lowest score for was the Jive, and that's what we're doing for the Christmas special - so I've been thrown in at the deep end again. It's just something I need to try and get over and enjoy it."

READ: Gemma Atkinson shares important skill with baby daughter Mia in new video

WATCH: Gemma's Instagram story with Gorka and baby Mia

The mum-of-one also revealed that she and Gorka never dance while they're at home, despite teaming up for the Christmas special, explaining: "I've not danced at all, no. People always say to me, 'Do you and Gorka dance together at home?' And we've never danced together at all. All I've done since Strictly is have a baby." That being said, she added that Gorka was an excellent teacher, explaining: "Dancing with Aljaž was so amazing. Dancing with Gorka is funny because he's very authoritative in the dance studio, which makes me laugh because at home it's me that wears the trousers! I've never seen Gorka at work so to speak, but he's a fantastic teacher."

READ: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shares delicious protein shake recipe