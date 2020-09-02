Fans in tears after watching Sheridan Smith's documentary Becoming Mum The actress opened up about her struggles with mental health

Sheridan Smith's candid one-off documentary Becoming Mum aired on ITV on Tuesday night, and it seems that it was an emotional one for viewers. The hour-long programme saw the Gavin and Stacey actress bravely open up about her mental health struggles both past and present, and saw her navigate her mental health while pregnancy with her first child.

MORE: Sheridan Smith reveals sweet way partner Jamie has been emotionally supporting her

Sheridan's one-off programme left many a viewer in tears

Taking to social media, plenty of fans praised the actor for being open and honest about her struggles, while adding that it left them teary-eyed. One person wrote: "I'm already holding back the tears. Always loved watching your shows, love how real and honest you are. From someone with mental health I want to say thank you x."

A second person tweeted: "Totally just had some tears then when @Sheridansmith1 was talking about her brother #becomingmum #sheridansmithbecomingmum," while a third simply wrote: "I'm in bits here."

MORE: Sheridan Smith stuns in glittering gown 11 weeks after giving birth

Sheridan and Jamie welcomed their son Billy in May

Others were quick to share their love for Sheridan, who gave birth to her first son, Billy, in May. "Just simply beautiful and brave! Had me in tears @Sheridansmith1 #sheridansmith," wrote a viewer.

Another fan said: "Loved @Sheridansmith1 before but even more after her documentary on @ITV tonight #BecomingMum so honest and raw, a normal northern lass with normal problems like every else. Fame never takes away the fact you are human. Grown up watching her since Holby City. #sheridansmith."

Before the documentary aired, Sheridan appeared on Tuesday's episode of This Morning to discuss her new programme, as well as life as a new mum. The 39-year-old told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I've been on medication since my mental health issues in the past and I stupidly thought I'll stop them, because it'll harm the baby and then I started having panic attacks again, and my mental health started declining. There are a lot of people who are against taking medication for mental health issues but for me it's important that I'm on them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.