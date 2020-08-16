We still can't get over how stunning Sheridan Smith looked in her glittery gown as she marked the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, which fell on 15 August. The Gavin & Stacey actress got all dressed up for a special BBC show, just eleven weeks after she welcomed her son Billy with her fiancé Jamie Horn.

RELATED: Love Victoria Beckham's slogan T-shirts? You'll want these sassy face masks

Styled by Tess Wright - who also works with Alex Jones and Steph McGovern - Sheridan opted for a beautiful long-sleeved silver dress by Jacques Azagury which she clashed with contrasting gold shoes from Aquazzura. The glittery frock featured an elegant V-neck, satin cuffs and a matching belt which accentuated Sheridan's waist. After tracking it down on the website, it appears the £3,900 design was so popular after being reduced to £1,950 it has already sold out.

Still want to replicate Sheridan's chic outfit? Her gold platform heels are available to buy in the sale for £385, while the black versions are also reduced at £413. And we bet they'd look just as good dressed down with jeans as they do for an evening event.

The new mum completed her look with delicate jewellery from Boodles and her blonde hair styled into tousled waves, which were fastened into a messy bun. But it was her dewy glow that caught the attention of fans!

Black heels, were £635 now £413, Aquazzura @ Farfetch

Aside from her pretty makeup, courtesy of Lesley Brennan, fans attributed Sheridan's flawless complexion to becoming a mother to her new baby boy. After sharing several photos of her stunning ensemble on Instagram, it wasn't long before her followers flocked to the comments section to compliment the actress. "You look stunning! Motherhood suits you! Utterly radiant!!!" one wrote, and another agreed: "You look as beautiful as ever!!! Your face is glowing happiness." A third added: "You look beautiful post mummy glow." We couldn't agree more!

MORE: Vogue Williams returns to Heart Radio in her most flattering summer dress to date

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.