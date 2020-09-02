All Creatures Great and Small: viewers saying same thing about surprise hit show Find out what viewers are saying about the new series set in Yorkshire

All Creatures Great and Small premiered on Channel 5 on Tuesday night, and viewers were full of praise for the new series, which beat BBC One and ITV in ratings.

READ: See how the cast of Midsomer Murders have changed throughout the years

Based on a series of books based on a Yorkshire vet by James Herriot, fans admitted that it was exactly the sort of television they wanted to watch, and was also a nostalgic trip down memory lane for some who watched the original series which ran from 1978 to 1990.

Have you tried out the hit new show?

One person wrote: "After a busy day on #OurYorkshireFarm the children are now watching #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall & loving it. Television gotta lotta love for James Herriot. The books & later the TV adaptation inspired me & set me off on a journey to become a shepherdess."

Another fan added: "New series of #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall. As a huge fan from a child of the original series, I cannot believe how well they've done with this, it's brilliant! Accurate to the books, and has laughter and emotion in equal measure. Well done #Channel5."

Nicholas Ralph plays James in the popular show

A third person tweeted: "Absolutely loving #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall on @channel5_tv tonight just bringing back happy memories of my childhood watching it with my parents. This adaptation has been done so well. Loving it so much."

READ: Love Your Garden's Alan Titchmarsh looks unrecognisable in throwback to early career

Nicholas Ralph, who plays James in the show, opened up about taking on the part, telling South West Farmer: "Even physically we were quite similar. He talks about having a wiry strength from the long walks around the Yorkshire Dales… And I was very sporty as well, just like Alf was. He’s got a lot of passion and commitment to his field and that was like me. Once I found acting, I was completely enveloped in it – and haven’t looked back.

"He has little intricacies; sometimes he can be a little socially awkward… Little quirks that I could identify with. I had fun with them as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.