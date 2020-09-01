Sheridan Smith has opened up about the way her partner Jamie has been emotionally supporting her during her difficulties with mental health. The Gavin and Stacey actress, who is set to front her new documentary Becoming Mum on ITV, appeared on Tuesday's This Morning to discuss her new programme, as well as life as a new mum and her battle with anxiety and depression.

Sheridan Smith is fronting a new documentary, Becoming Mum this week

Sheridan told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I've been on medication since my mental health issues in the past and I stupidly thought I'll stop them, because it'll harm the baby and then I started having panic attacks again, and my mental health started declining. There are a lot of people who are against taking medication for mental health issues but for me it's important that I'm on them."

Sheridan welcomed her son Billy in May

On how her partner Jamie, whom she met in 2018, has been there for her, the 39-year-old added: "It's often hard and partly overlooked on the family and friends of people suffering with mental health, and Jamie had never experienced it before but was reading up on it and now knows me better than I know myself.

"He can see if I'm getting anxious, like this morning before doing this, and he just knows how to calm me down and talk me off the ledge a bit, just keeps me calm, so it's just amazing that I've got such support in him. I never saw myself having a child to be honest, until I met Jamie and now, oh my goodness, it's the best thing in the world!"

Sheridan and her partner, Jamie

Sheridan and her partner Jamie welcomed their son Billy in May this year and the new mum couldn't help but gush about their new bundle of joy. "When you look at him, when you look at your baby in the eyes and that unconditional love, it's a bond like no other and I don't know, maybe I've been looking for things in the wrong places all of my life? Now this little boy is what makes me want to be the best mum and make him proud. He's just amazing. He's smiling now, which is just the best thing in the world, because it’s like, 'You love me back!'"

The documentary follows Sheridan as she attends her first scans, pre-natal classes and sessions with a specialist therapist. She and Jamie, are filmed at home as they talk openly of their excitement and nerves about becoming parents. While preparing for her new arrival, Sheridan talks extensively about her own mental health and explores what help is available for other pregnant women and new mums.

Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum airs Tuesday 1 September at 9pm on ITV.

