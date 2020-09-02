The Great British Bake Off's trailer is here - and sums up lockdown perfectly Noel Fielding will be presenting the show alongside Matt Lucas

The Great British Bake Off's trailer is finally here, hinting that the show will return to our screens very soon!

In the clip, people throughout the country are desperate to get their hands on something, with some suggesting they couldn't make a wedding or a birthday party without it. In the final moments, it is revealed that what they were after, of course, was a bag of flour. After all, there was a huge shortage during the earlier lockdown months!

The popular baking competition will be starting later than usual this year due to the lockdown, but filming has already been completed for the popular show.

According to Deadline, the new batch of contestants along with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, have all isolated ahead of the show. Sky Studios CEO Gary Davey and chief commercial officer Jane Millichip said: "You will have your Victoria sponge this year," adding that filming is "going very well".

Sandi Toksvig won't be returning to the show

We will be seeing Matt in action for the first time after it was announced that he would be taking over from Sandi Toksvig as a new host earlier this year. Speaking about how one of Noel Fielding's dreams got him the gig, he told The Sun: "[Noel] suddenly dreamed that I was stood there alongside him in the Bake Off tent and we were making each other laugh."

The show will be starting later than usual this year

The comedian continued: "So when he woke up he got in touch with the producers and said he wanted me on board." He added that because they had to keep the news under wraps, in his audition he had to ask people about gardening instead.

