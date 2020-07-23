During the COVID-19 lockdown, it seemed that there was no chance that many of our favourite shows would be out by 2020, with Love Island and Death in Paradise among those now returning in 2021. However, it looks like The Great British Bake Off will be back on our screens this year - and we couldn't be more excited!

READ: GBBO star Candice Brown rocks a sweet summer dress as she bakes up a surprise

According to Deadline, the new batch of contestants along with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, have all isolated ahead of the show. Sky Studios CEO Gary Davey and chief commercial officer Jane Millichip said: "You will have your Victoria sponge this year," adding that filming is "going very well".

Sandi won't be returning to the show after leaving after the celeb specials

Of course, we're also excited to see Matt in action for the first time, after it was announced that he would be taking over from Sandi Toksvig as a new host earlier this year. Speaking about how one of Noel Fielding's dreams got him the gig, he told The Sun: "[Noel] suddenly dreamed that I was stood there alongside him in the Bake Off tent and we were making each other laugh."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Lucas is the new Great British Bake Off presenter

The comedian continued: "So when he woke up he got in touch with the producers and said he wanted me on board." He added that because they had to keep the news under wraps, in his audition he had to ask people about gardening instead.

READ: Candice Brown confirms split from husband Liam after two years of marriage

He explained: "The problem was they thought I was a gardening expert and began asking questions, and I don't know anything about gardening. I don't even have a garden, so they probably saw through me very quickly!"