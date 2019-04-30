Everything you need to know about Bake Off: The Professionals Like the Great British Bake Off, but with pros!

We can't wait to settle down with a cup of tea after dinner, watch Bake Off: The Professionals and get hungry all over again! While Bake Off won't be back on our screens for a while yet, the professional version of the popular baking show is just as lovely a competition (though possibly even more intense). Here's everything you need to know about the new series.

When is it on?

Bake Off: The Professionals will be back on our screens on Tuesday 30 April at 8pm, and will be available on Channel 4 catch up shortly afterwards. It looks like the keen bakers will be in for a challenging time as Channel 4's Twitter announced the starting time with the tagline: "Perfection. Is. Mandatory."

How is it different from The Great British Bake Off?

Rather than a group of hopefuls making separate bakes, like in GBBO, The Professionals are actually teams of two professional bakers from various establishments who compete together to make their excellent creations. However, the professionals do also have certain rounds, including a technical challenge and a 'minatures' round where, you guessed it, they have to make mini versions of popular bakes. The judges and bakers are also very different…

Who are the judges?

Instead of our usual judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin take over to show the bakers how it's done. Although Paul and Prue are usually fair but friendly with the amateur bakers, these two take a very different tact and can be very blunt! While Cherish is the Executive Pastry Chef at London's Langham Hotel, Benoit is Chef Patissier at Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons. We miss the days when we just knew that Paul really liked bread!

Who are the hosts?

Move aside, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding! Comedian Tom Allen will take over (who you also might have seen on An Extra Slice), alongside Liam Charles – a hugely popular contestant from the 2017 series. Although Liam didn't make it to the final, his enthusiasm was loved by viewers and the judges alike. He also presented the previous series of The Professionals.

Who are the bakers?

The group will be split into two, with the first six baking teams in the first episode including Hanna and Martina from Chiltern Firehouse, Evaldas and Nelson and South Place Hotel in East London, cake makers Reshma and Daisy from Anges de Sucre and Steve and Connor from Hull's 1884 Wine and Tapas Bar and Adam and Sam from the Pale Hall Hotel in Wales. Good luck teams!