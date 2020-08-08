Congratulations are in order for Noel Fielding and his long-time girlfriend Lliana Bird, who are expecting their second baby!

The Great British Bake Off host's girlfriend dropped the bombshell that she has her own little bun in the oven during her first Instagram Live video on Friday.

The Radio X DJ displayed her huge baby bump as she filmed herself cooking for her 'Lazy Mum Recipe' video, and confirmed she has already gone on maternity leave from her presenting job.

Captioning a photo of herself holding some delicious-looking pancakes, she wrote: "I’ve actually been baking a little something myself this lockdown so I’m starting my maternity leave from @radiox this week.

"Whilst I'll keep on posting my lazy mum recipes for you all here on insta, I'm also delighted that the lady that is @pollyjames will be keeping my show seat warm in the coming months on the #SundayChill. Wishing her love and luck and please show her lots of support."

Lliana Bird looks ready to pop!

Lliana's fans were shocked by her surprise baby announcement, with one gobsmacked follower commenting: "OMG, I had no idea you were expecting again! No wonder you’re glowing! Congrats, mama."

Another wrote: "So happy for you and your growing family—congratulations!" While a third added: "I’d dared to hope for months that there was another little bird/fielding baby on its way! Congratulations to you all, lovelies!"

Noel and Lliana are already parents to daughter Dali, who they welcomed back in 2018. Chatting about his daughter for the first time on The Jonathan Ross Show in September 2018, Noel said: "I don't know how that happened, look at my pointy visage.

"She is very beautiful and she blows my mind about a hundred times a day. It's a new level of tiredness that I've never experienced. I've done a lot of all-nighters in my life. In a way, I've been in training for this moment all my life."

