Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj is full of praise for the BBC in regards to the diversity and inclusivity of the show's 2020 celebrity line-up.

Chatting to HELLO!, the TV personality spoke about how delighted he was about the new group of contestants, explaining: "It is amazing how that show goes from strength to strength and progresses every year and listens to its' audience, that's incredibly important.

"We had three black and brown women of colour announced... and I am here for it! Nicola Adams, Clara Amfo, Ranvir Singh – who I adore! I'm so glad that we are seeing these diverse faces from different backgrounds, different sexualities. The same-sex pairing is amazing. We needed some good news in 2020. Maybe Strictly is going to save us all and remind us that things can be good. It's the run-up to Christmas, you look forward it to every weekend."

Nicola Adams will indeed be making history by being in the first-ever same-sex pairing on the show, and she proudly spoke about the decision. She said: "I... wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it's amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry."

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the double gold medal winner explained how the same-sex partnership came about: "I asked the show about it, they wanted to know if I wanted to be on the show and I said 'Yeah I'll do it, but I want to dance with another female.'" She added: "It's really important, it's a big step for the show, it's nice to see that we're able to move on, and I just can't wait to get some dancing done."

