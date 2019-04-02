This Morning's Dr Ranj reveals it took seven years before he was allowed on Strictly Come Dancing Keeeeep trying…

This Morning's Dr Ranj Quickstepped his way to week seven of Strictly Come Dancing alongside Janette Manrara in the latest series – and even though he was a favourite with the audience, the 39-year-old has now revealed it took him seven years to get on the show! Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the CBeebies television presenter also added that he only found out he would take part in the 2018 series two weeks before the line-up was announced.

"Strictly is a show that I have loved for years, and I wanted to do for so long," he told HELLO! "I kept saying to my agent 'please throw my hat in the ring, please throw my hat in the ring' and bless him, he did every year." 2018 was certainly his year to shine: "luckily last year was my year, after 7 years of hoping and praying."

Dr Ranj starred in series 16 of Strictly Come Dancing

The This Morning resident doctor revealed that the team behind the Strictly selection process "either come to you, or you go to them".

He continued: "It is all about getting the big names in and then they fit everyone else in around them. Because you want to create the best kind of spread of people- and people that are going to give you, you know the right kind of characteristics for the right show."

The Save Money: Good Health presenter also explained that he didn’t have to keep the opportunity a secret for "too long" as he "only knew two weeks before it was announced."

Dr Ranj was partnered with professional dancer Janette Manrara

He joked: "I don’t mind being the person who was picked last - I really don't mind because I got to do it and I had a great time!"

The 39-year-old will be on back on our screens on 9 April at 7.30pm on ITV alongside Sian Williams for the new series of Save Money: Lose Weight where the pair will put the hottest new diets through their paces to discover which deliver the best value for money.

