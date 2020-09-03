Strictly Come Dancing announces two new contestants on This Morning Who do you think will be taking home the Glitterball trophy this year?

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up is almost complete! This Morning has revealed that Jamie Laing and Maisie Smith will be taking part in the dancing competition this year, and we couldn't be more excited to see them in action!

Speaking about joining the 2020 series, Jamie said: "I'm back, I'm really excited. I'm over the moon that I actually get to come back and dance again... It's going to be unbelievably amazing."

Jamie is confirmed to star on the show

The latest two stars will be joining Bill Bailey and JJ Chalmers, who were also announced on Thursday. Speaking about putting on his dancing shoes, Bill said: "In these are strange times we're living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year's unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it - I hope she'll be watching."

Maisie will also be taking part on Strictly

JJ added: "My whole life is defined by facing challenges. Whether it's becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Games. Now as a TV Presenter I'm lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world. Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face but I'm up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!"

Other stars taking part in the series include Nicola Adams, Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell, Ranvir Sing and Max George.

