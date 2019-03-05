Strictly's Dr Ranj reveals exciting news following his success on show We can't wait for this!

Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj has had an incredibly busy year so far, and it looks like it's not going to get any quieter anytime soon! Following his popularity on the BBC One dance show, Ranj has revealed that he's releasing a weight loss book, and now most recently, he's set to star in a new TV show. The This Morning doctor teased the new project in a social media post on Monday, uploading a picture of himself with Dr Dawn Harper and Kirstie Allsopp. "Been filming with these beautiful ladies today for new @channel4 show… so much (messy!) fun," he wrote in the caption.

Dr Ranj is teaming up with Kirstie Allsopp and Dr Dawn Harper

While no more news of the show has been announced just yet, Kirstie indicated that the programme focused on crafting. On Twitter, the Location, Location, Location presenter posted a picture of Ranj and Dawn getting creative at the dining room table, and wrote next to it: "Mess or medicine? @DrRanj and @DrDawnHarper are in the house and having a ball."

It's a very exciting year for Dr Ranj

Ranj knows how to keep himself busy, and as well as a successful career in the spotlight, he also works as an NHS doctor. In February, the Strictly alumni surprised fans after revealing that he was attending his last shifts at his job at St George's Hospital in London, but reassured everyone that he wasn’t quitting the NHS.

The medical expert's new book, meanwhile, will be released in May. The self-help guide will be about achieving a healthy weight on a budget, and is entitled Save Money Lose Weight. Sharing the book cover earlier in February, he wrote: "So... BIG NEWS! Very proud & excited to announce that I have a new book coming out! It's all about affordable & achievable ways of getting to your healthy weight - without breaking the bank! #SaveMoneyLoseWeight will be out on 2nd May - pre-order it on Amazon now x."

Dr Ranj appeared on Strictly with Janette Manrara

