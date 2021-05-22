Charlie Dimmock reveals the one problem with BBC's Garden Rescue The garden experts have faced some challenges through the years!

Garden Rescue is a staple on daytime TV. The BBC show sees Charlie Dimmock, Harry and David Rich – also known as The Rich Brothers – transform outdoor spaces to create the perfect gardens for those in need.

MORE: Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock's secret heartache

But it seems that the show isn't all smooth sailing for the experts. In a previous interview, Charlie explained how taking on some of the bigger landscape projects can often reveal some major issues for her and the team.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Garden Rescue with Charlie Dimmock and The Rich Brothers is hugely popular

She told the Express: "I have seen some [gardens] that I've gone, 'Oh my goodness why are we doing this one?' Recently we had one that did just look like a car park and you think, 'Oh…' because you don't really know what's under the concrete."

She added further: "We have had a few horrors or ones that are on huge slopes. For us, access is a problem so it's a bit of a problem when you have to get things through the house. That's always amusing… Not!"

MORE: All we know about new series of Garden Rescue

MORE: Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock looked so different at start of her TV career

Charlie and the Rich Brothers host Garden Rescue on BBC

Meanwhile, fans of Garden Rescue can look forward to more episodes in the future as series six is set to resume at some point this year. Shortly before series five (filmed in 2019) was aired in May 2020, the Twitter account for the gardening programme confirmed to followers when new episodes were likely to be released in light of restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

They tweeted: "Like many TV productions Garden Rescue is currently on hold. We are hoping to resume production later in the year. In the meantime applications are currently closed."

They added: "We are however hoping to make a couple of exciting announcements over the coming weeks so watch this space!" No doubt series six will see the crew head to plenty of different locations all over the country – offering their best advice and skills along the way!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.