Strictly Come Dancing has announced the eighth contestant set to compete in their hugely popular dancing competition, and who will be joining the likes of Nicola Adams, Ranvir Singh and Clara Amfo.

TV presenter JJ Chalmers, who is good pals with Prince Harry, revealed that he would be taking part in the new series on Lorraine, saying: "I can tell someone who isn't my mum and dad... I'm always looking for a challenge and to prove myself outside of my comfort zone... this is completely off the chart! And so, you know, it's going to be a huge challenge and I'm really looking forward to learning something brand new."

JJ is good friends with Prince Harry

JJ is an Invictus Games medallist, and is good friends with Harry after the pair met more than five years ago when they served together in the military.

He previously opened up about the royal on The One Show, saying:"I’m very lucky and fortunate to have an insight into [Harry’s] life, and he has changed my life through the Invictus Games. When I first met him five years ago we were both serving in the military, we were both sort of leaving the military, and in some ways he was leaving the military not on his terms as well because of who he is."





Are you looking forward to seeing JJ on the show?

Meanwhile, fellow athlete Nicola has spoken of her excitement to make history on the series as the first same-sex dance couple. Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the double gold medal winner explained how the same-sex partnership came about: "I asked the show about it, they wanted to know if I wanted to be on the show and I said 'Yeah I'll do it, but I want to dance with another female.'"

She added: "I'm really excited to be joining this year's incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I'm a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people's hearts."

