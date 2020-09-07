Have you been enjoying Strike: Lethal White so far? Starring Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger, season four of the hit BBC show follows the detective duo as they look into the supposed murder of a young girl many years earlier.

READ: Meet the cast of Strike: Lethal White

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strike: Lethal White trailer

While Cormoran and Robin are dedicated to the case, as well as trying to find out who murdered Jasper Chiswell, a development in Robin's personal life had fans celebrating. After coming home from work, Robin steps on an earring and discovers that Matt has been having an affair with their friend, Sarah.

Will Robin and Cormoran finally get together?

Packing a bag, she breaks up with her horrible husband once and for all, and it's fair to say that viewers were utterly delighted. One person wrote: "That goodness Robin has left Matthew. Nasty little weasel," while another added: "Stunning episode of #Strike #LethalWhite last night. What I thought was the least strongest of the books, is definitely the best adaptation to tv. The minutiae of the three relationships was absolutely bob on. I even cheered out loud when Robin left Matt."

Fans have long wanted Robin to break up with Matthew

A third person wrote: "Robin finally dumped [him]*collective cheer from viewers* & her last line to him was a right gut-punch ooooooft." Another jokily tweeted: "Robin's free, hoping you make yer move next week Cormoran #Strike."

So will Cormoran and Robin finally get together in episode four, or will we have to wait for the next novel? Fortunately we don't have too long to wait for the new book, which will be released on 15 September.

READ: When is JK Rowling's next Strike novel out?

The synopsis for the new novel reads: "Cormoran Strike is visiting his family in Cornwall when he is approached by a woman asking for help finding her mother, Margot Bamborough – who went missing in mysterious circumstances in 1974. The relish of solving a 40yr old cold case is too much for Strike to ignore, even if he soon discovers that cold cases can also prove to be deadly."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.