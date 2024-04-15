Martin Clunes looked so different at the start of his career – take a look back

In 2004, just three years after playing Gary in Men Behaving Badly, the actor was cast as the lead role in the ITV drama Doc Martin. Martin led the cast as the fiercely talented but cantankerous doctor, who at times finds himself at his wits' end due to his surgery staff and those in the local village.

The show ran for 18 years, coming to an end with its tenth season in 2022. Ahead of the show's final series, Martin revealed that creating 18 years' worth of storylines for a character "who doesn't like anyone" has been "tough" for his wife Philippa Braithwaite, who wrote and produced the show.

"It's just a good time to end. Poor Philippa, she's worked on every single script, 84 of them and none of them are easy because you've got a main protagonist who doesn't like anybody and nobody likes him and go from there," explained the 62-year-old.

"It hasn't been easy, it's been tough. We don't want to repeat ourselves."