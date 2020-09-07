Strictly's future confirmed following reports crew member had coronavirus HELLO! has the latest in the Strictly story

Fans have been worried about the future of Strictly Come Dancing after it was recently reported that a crew member had been tested positive with coronavirus, and that production might have had to be halted as a result.

READ: Matt Baker sparks reaction with hilarious farm life photo

While the BBC has declined to comment on the situation, HELLO! understands that the crew member in question has since been tested negative in an official NHS test result after testing positive on a different production during a quick turnaround test. Since NHS' tests are more reliable and the correct procedures were followed, it is understood that there has been no impact on the show. Phew!

Are you looking forward to the new series?

The series will be making some big changes due to COVID-19 safety precautions, with the series only taking place over eight weeks instead of 12, and with only 12 contestants instead of the usual 15.

The line-up has now been confirmed, and includes Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who had to drop out last year due to injury, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter JJ Chalmers, former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo and Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams.

Production hasn't been halted due to COVID-19

After being the last contestant announced to be joining the series, Jacqui said: "I was speechless with excitement at being asked to join Strictly – and that’s very rare for me. Fifty years ago, I got a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing." She added: "I couldn’t be in better hands with the Strictly team and I’m going to throw myself into the challenge. Watch out!"

READ: Strictly host Zoe Ball lists her stunning Sussex home for £1.25million – take a peek inside

Singer HRVY will also be joining the series, and said: "Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to be taking part this year."