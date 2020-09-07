Matt Baker sparks reaction with hilarious farm life photo The former One Show host took part in Strictly in 2010

With Strictly Come Dancing nearly upon us, one former contestant is just as excited as we are - and it's Matt Baker! The former One Show host recently took to his Instagram page to share a hilarious snap showing off his dance skills to celebrate news of the full line-up being announced.

MORE: Matt Baker introduces sweet new family member - and fans are delighted

"In honour of my Strictly days and the new line up – I'm still doing the Pasodoble," he wrote in the caption. "Meet my pygmy goat paso partner, if anyone needs any tips watch this kid! #strictlycomedancing #pygmygoats #keepdancing #goat #pasodoble #farmlife."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker stuns fans with hidden talent

The photo itself shows Matt - who reached the finals with professional dancer Aliona Vilani back in 2010 - striking a dramatic dance pose with one of his pygmy goats. However, it was the fact that his goat was standing in the air on two legs that got everyone talking!

MORE: Dan Walker finally reunites with BBC Breakfast colleague Sally Nugent

"Oh wow!!!" remarked one follower, while another wrote: "Oh my goodness this is brilliant!!" A third post read: "Great picture Matt. You were brilliant on Strictly and still think you should of won." Another fan said: "You've got to be kidding me. Absolutely brilliant!"

The presenter shared this funny snap with his goat

It's coming up to ten years since Matt finished in second place on the popular BBC dance show, behind winners Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev.

Matt, 42, is now busy adjusting to life after leaving his position on The One Show, having fronted the series for nine years alongside Alex Jones. Although he filmed his final weeks at home whilst self-isolating, the TV star headed back to the studios in April to co-host The Big Night In in April alongside Lenny Henry and Davina McCall.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 - the celebrities confirmed

He is now filming Countryfile, showing his love for wildlife and nature. He lives in a beautiful farmhouse with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Luke and Molly. The young family cares for an array of animals including a cat, sheep, chicken and donkeys.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.