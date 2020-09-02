All we know about new series of Garden Rescue Are you looking forward to the new series?

Garden Rescue aired its fifth series earlier this year, but viewers are enjoying watching the series all over again thanks to BBC re-airing the episodes. Fans of the gardening programme are no doubt making the most of the old series back on our screens before the new series makes a return.

Filming for series starts later this year

But when are the new episodes going to make an appearance? Here's what we know about the upcoming series of Garden Rescue…

When is new series of Garden Rescue out?

Shortly before series five (filmed last year) was aired in May, the Twitter account for the gardening programme confirmed to followers when new episodes were likely to be released in light of restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Garden Rescue gang will be reunited soon!

They tweeted: "Like many TV productions Garden Rescue is currently on hold. We are hoping to resume production later in the year. In the meantime applications are currently closed." They added: "We are however hoping to make a couple of exciting announcements over the coming weeks so watch this space!"

Who will star on the new series of Garden Rescue?

Garden Rescue sees Charlie Dimmock, Harry and David Rich, and Arit Anderson work their magic to transform incredible outdoor spaces for the programme, and will no doubt be returning for the brand new episodes. David, Harry and Charlie even returned more recently for spin-off show, Top of the Plots, so it's likely our favourite trio will return for the new episodes. It seems that Harry and David Rich have been keeping busy while away from the show, too.

The Rich Brothers often post outdoor inspiration on their social media

The brothers, who spent part of lockdown together in their childhood hometown of Brecon Beacon, Wales, have been tending to their gardens at Harry's home. The two, who share an Instagram account, occasionally share pictures on their social media of their own creations and outdoor inspiration. One post shows a gorgeous countryside, with the caption: "Welsh longhouse set within the Brecon Beacons."

Where will the show be filmed?

For series five of Garden Rescue, the cast headed up and down the UK to help those in need of a garden makeover. The previous episodes saw Harry, David and Charlie head to areas such as Thatcham, Bristol, and Powys Llandrindod Wells in Wales. No doubt series six will see the crew head to plenty of different locations all over the country – offering their best advice and skills along the way!

