Garden Rescue is known and loved by its viewers for its comforting stories and stunning outdoor transformations. But the show is also popular thanks to the presenters, Charlie Dimmock and Harry and David Rich (fondly known as The Rich Brothers).

The BBC have been airing repeats of the show during lockdown after filming was suspended, but certain eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice Charlie's absence from the show.

Charlie has been a TV favourite for over 20 years

During the episode titled 'Harbone', which was aired on the BBC last week, the Rich brothers were seen at their best as they helped couple Thomas and Kate with creating their dream garden – but the Ground Force star was missing from the episode. According to reports, Charlie was taking a break from filming at the time the episode was shot and, instead, it was fellow Garden Rescue star Arit Anderson's turn to challenge Harry and David to create the best outdoor space.

Arit often pops up on the show alongside her co-stars, giving her expert knowledge and wisdom when it comes to horticulture. Arit originally worked in fashion before turning to agriculture, and has won several awards for her stunning creations. She first made her name at the 2013 RHS Chelsea Show, and has only become more successful since.

Arit Anderson also stars on BBC's Garden Rescue

Speaking about how trends happen in the world of gardening just as much as they do in fashion to themiddlesizedgarden.co.uk, she said: "If you go to the shows, such as the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, you’ll see the same ideas popping up in different gardens. But these garden designers certainly don’t tell each other what they're doing. For example, this year the fashion was about trees, not flowers or colour."

The stars of Garden Rescue, which first aired back in 2016, have proved such a hit with viewers, that the show has even created a brand new spin-off show Garden Rescue: Top of the Plots! The recent daily show sees Charlie, Harry and David take a trip down memory lane and reflect on their most treasured transformations over the series.

