Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock's family heartache revealed

Charlie Dimmock is known and adored for her role in presenting the popular show Garden Rescue alongside fellow host Lee Burkhill, where they help people with their gardening projects up and down the country.

However, the popular presenter took a two-year break from television work following her mother and stepfather's tragic deaths in 2004, a loss that she has never spoken about publicly since.

Sue and Robert Kennedy, who had been holidaying in Thailand, lost their lives in the horrific 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami on Boxing Day. Their funeral was held in June 2005, after their bodies were repatriated to the UK. According to the Daily Echo, Charlie dealt with the grief of losing her mother by living "day-to-day".

At the time, Charlie's father, Terry, spoke to Evening Standard while the couple were still reported missing, explaining: "She is not coping well, as you would expect from someone who fears they have lost their mother. Charlie is worried sick. We have not heard any news at all about Sue and Rob. Charlie had intended to fly out to Thailand but she has stayed here because the Foreign Office advised her a search would be futile."

The tsunamis killed an estimated 227,898 people

While Charlie doesn't like speaking about her mother and stepfather, she has previously opened up about the house she inherited from Sue following her death, and how she has already adapted it in preparation for when she is older.

Charlie Dimmock is hosting a new series of Garden Rescue

She explained: "Well, I'm probably going to be an old dear living here with my animals, the horse and cats and dogs, and I don’t want to be unable to get upstairs. I'm a gardener and we’re always planning for the next season. You have to be ahead of the game so you’re not caught out by nature and I see this as the same sort of thing."

