Viewers have been loving sitting down each afternoon and seeing gardening favourites Charlie Dimmock and The Rich Brothers give discuss some of their best outdoor transformation projects in daily programme, Garden Rescue: Top of the Plots.

Charlie Dimmock stars on the BBC show

The spin-off series has been keeping viewers going after the regular series was put on hold, but now the spin-off series won't be returning each afternoon. Find out why below…

Top of the Plots consisted of ten episodes and has now, sadly, come to an end! Over the course of the mini-series, Charlie, David and Harry gave their verdict on the most memorable moments from the past five series and all the challenges that have seen them go head to head. However, now with the mini-series finished, viewers are no doubt hoping for some brand new episodes pretty soon.

David and Harry Rich also appear

Shortly before series five (filmed last year) was aired in May, the Twitter account for the gardening programme confirmed to followers when new episodes were likely to be released in light of restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The account tweeted: "Like many TV productions Garden Rescue is currently on hold. We are hoping to resume production later in the year. In the meantime applications are currently closed." They added: "We are however hoping to make a couple of exciting announcements over the coming weeks so watch this space!"

The news of its return was welcomed by fans of the show, with many taking to the replies to share their excitement. One person simply wrote: "Can't wait!" while another added: "Easily the best programme on telly for me. All the designers are incredibly talented people. This is the only programme series, I don't mind watching repeat after repeat." Others were keen to know when applications to take part in the series would be next open. One eager viewer wrote: "Love the programme and have a garden in dire need of inspiration! Please let me know as soon as you're open for applications again!"

