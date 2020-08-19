How Garden Rescue's the Rich Brothers are spending time off away from show The BBC show recently finished its series

Garden Rescue has been an antidote for many TV lovers during lockdown – providing heartwarming entertainment and a lot of outdoor inspiration.

But now, its spin-off series, Top of the Plots, has come to an end; and with the new series yet to be filmed, stars of the show the Rich Brothers now have some well-deserved time off. So what are they doing with their spare time? Here's what we know...

The Rich Brothers are best known for appearing on Garden Rescue

Harry Rich lives in Brecon, Wales with his wife Sue and their baby daughter Indigo, so no doubt the family-of-three have been enjoying some quality time together during lockdown. However, when the pandemic hit, Harry was joined by younger brother David who went to stay with him in Wales close to where they grew up and the brothers have been able to enjoy time together, too. David, who usually resides in London with his fiancé Tamara in London, told The Times: "I spent the week before the lockdown in Wales. As soon as I got back to London I thought: 'There's no point me being here.' It was a lucky escape. Here, we can step outside and go for a walk and not see anyone."

The brothers have been busy in the garden

It seems the boys have been busy while in lockdown together doing what they do best – working in the garden. Posting on their shared Instagram account, the two have uploaded a number of stunning images, both of garden inspiration and their own projects. One image showed proud dad Harry with his daughter outside their place, with the caption reading: "Work has begun in the garden. Harry and indigo below the crimson flowers of the flowering currant." Another photo showed off some stunning flowers the brothers are clearly proud of. The caption read: "First year after planting and the gardens really beginning to find its way."

Harry and David have been enjoying quality family time away from the show

Harry and David have also evidently been enjoying some time going on nature walks near their base. Their most recent image shows a gorgeously rustic farmhouse in the middle of a large country field, with the caption reading: "Welsh longhouse set within the Brecon Beacons."

Luckily for fans, the Rich brothers will be back on screens soon. Shortly before series five (filmed last year) was aired in May, the Twitter account for the gardening programme confirmed to followers when new episodes were likely to be released in light of restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. The account tweeted: "Like many TV productions Garden Rescue is currently on hold. We are hoping to resume production later in the year. In the meantime applications are currently closed." They added: "We are however hoping to make a couple of exciting announcements over the coming weeks so watch this space!"

