Selling Sunset fans go wild at the prospect of Chrissy Teigen appearing on season four The pregnant supermodel recently binge-watched the first three seasons

If you have a Netflix account, then you know everything there is to know about Selling Sunset and the Oppenheim Group – a real estate brokerage representing buyers and sellers of luxury properties in Los Angeles.

Season three recently dropped on the popular streaming site but fans have already begun talking about what might be in store for season four – and it seems that it could feature a cameo by Chrissy Teigen.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's jaw-dropping Beverly Hills mansion

John Legend's wife recently binge-watched the three seasons and took to Twitter to share her thoughts on it before implying that the whole show might be fake.

Selling Sunset is available to watch on Netflix

"I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I'm just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice," she said in a tweet.

She added: "Maybe I also know everyone on TV plays up a character. They're all doing that. You guys are ... super mad at people who are in on the joke."

READ: When is Netflix releasing season four of Selling Sunset? Here's what we know

The pregnant mother-of-two then questioned whether or not Oppenheim and the rest of the glamorous brokers on his team are real agents, writing, "I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked."

Jason, who is the President and founder of the brokerage, later responded and tried to prove that they are indeed the real deal.

Chrissy and John are currently selling their LA home for $24million

"If you want to see if I'm real, I'll be showing your house tomorrow morning to one of my clients," he told her, making reference to her and John's $24million home which is currently on sale.

Fans went wild at the prospect of a Chrissy cameo on the hit show, with one commenting: "If Chrissy goes on Selling Sunsets this will be the ultimate episode."

A second fan remarked: "That should be season #4."

Here's hoping!