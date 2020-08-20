Love Selling Sunset? You'll want to watch Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House

Plenty of Netflix users have been loving reality show Selling Sunset recently thanks to its jaw-dropping houses, gorgeous location and copious amounts of drama.

Exclusive: Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim gives HELLO! a tour of his LA home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Million Dollar Beach House Netflix official trailer

So no doubt fans will be thrilled to know that there's a brand new reality show landing on the streaming platform that's set to be just as addictive. Million Dollar Beach House is arriving on Netflix very soon and it's basically Selling Sunset but, this time, the incredible properties are located in the exclusive and luxurious area of The Hamptons on the east coast of the States. Intrigued to know more? Here's what we know...

MORE: Inside marriage history of Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald

Million Dollar Beach House is set to be the next Selling Sunset

What is Million Dollar Beach House about?

While Selling Sunset focuses on the glamourous lives of LA-based real estate agents, Million Dollar Beach House takes us over the east coast to meet the agents of the Nest Seekers group. The agency seeks to sell some of the most exclusive and expensive houses in the Hamptons, located just outside New York City, which has been the place to choice for plenty of A-List celebs including the Kardashians, Beyonce and Jay Z, and Taylor Swift, to name a few.

We cannot wait to watch!

The official synopsis reads: "Million Dollar Beach House is a bird's eye view into the day-to-day life of the Hampton's youngest and most exclusive group of real estate agents, documenting their private lives and posh coastline listings. With 2,500 realtors working the Hamptons market, earning a listing is fierce competition. Nest Seekers reps to-die-for, multi-million-dollar properties and not without personal drama between agents."

When is Million Dollar Beach House on Netflix?

Thankfully, very soon! The reality series will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday 26 August. The show will premiere just one season, but we can't help but think it's going to be a hit, so here's hoping for plenty of episodes to look forward to in the future.

Who is in Million Dollar Beach House?

Unlike Selling Sunset, the cast are relatively unknown due it being a new show – but something tells us that pretty soon the gang from Nest Seekers will become just as famous as the agents from the Oppenheim Group. The agency consist of the main brokers, Jason Giugliano, JB Andreassi, Noel Roberts, Peggy Zabakolas and plenty of others we can't wait to meet.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.