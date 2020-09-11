Strictly’s Jacqui Smith reveals touching advice Ed Balls gave her The Former Labour MP and Home Secretary will star in this year's series

Signing up for Strictly Come Dancing can be a daunting challenge for some celebrities, so advice from those who have been in their dancing shoes before must be greatly appreciated.

That was certainly the case for Jacqui Smith, who revealed she received some great advice from former Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Ed Balls, who competed on the show in 2016 and made it all the way to week ten.

"Ed was lovely," Jacqui revealed on Good Morning Britain. "He gave me a call on the day it was announced and gave me some really, really good advice about just doing your best.

The former Home Secretary added: "I think he is absolutely right, what people want to see – they want to see me trying really hard. And I can promise you I will try really hard. I will rehearse really hard and I hope people will see the results of that."

It has yet to be revealed when the new season of Strictly will air, although it has been confirmed that this series will be a shorter run due to COVID-19, so it's more than likely we won't see it return until next month.

Jacqui Smith was the twelfth celebrity revealed for this year's Strictly

Celebrities confirmed to appear alongside Jacqui are EastEnders star Maisie Smith, actress Caroline Quentin, NFL sportsman Jason Bell, The Wanted's Max George, TV presenter Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams OBE, comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, and popstar HRVY.

Strictly fans will get a fix this month though as the BBC confirmed on Wednesday that the first of four Strictly: The Best Of… shows will air later this month in the build-up to the return of the brand new series!.

Each episode will showcase the nation’s favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals, Blackpool and the Final. The first theme will be Strictly: The Best Of Movies, which will kick off at 7.30pm on Saturday 19 September on BBC One.

