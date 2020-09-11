Kate Garraway reveals how Ben Shephard can change his wife's mind about Strictly The GMB star's wife Annie is not keen on the idea

Ben Shephard was left flustered after Kate Garraway teased him over wife Annie's request for him to not appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 - the celebrities confirmed

On Friday's Good Morning Britain, Kate - who took part in the dance show back in 2007 with Anton du Beke - told viewers that Ben would be able to sign up for the ballroom series if he piles on the pounds.

Discussing former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith's involvement this year, political commentator Iain Dale revealed his sister had messaged him enquiring over Ben. "I've just had a message on my screen from sister, Sheena, which read 'mmmm Ben'. What does that mean?" he said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly stars who found love on the dancefloor

Interjecting, Kate quipped: "It's because you're so swoony that your wife won't let you do it [Strictly] will she?" To which, Ben replied: "Something like that."

READ: Ben Shephard reveals why he 'adores' GMB co-host Kate Garraway so much

However, Kate was quick to point out that both she and their co-star Ranvir Singh think his wife Annie would have a change of heart if he "let himself go". She explained: "Me and Ranvir were saying she would be, if you just let yourself go." Ranvir, who is also taking part this year, added: "Put on a bit of weight." Ben then hit back with: "Eat some Pringles? Look this isn't about me."

Earlier this year, the doting husband was honest about Annie's reluctance for him to do Strictly – and it's all down to the famous 'Strictly Curse' where celebrities and professional dancers have begun relationships with one another over the course of the show, with some leaving their partners.

Kate Garraway poked fun at Ben Shephard on Friday

Chatting to Andi Peters on Lorraine, the dad-of-two said how much he wanted to take part in the show, telling him in August: "Andi, I would love to do Strictly. As you know, I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance - it doesn't make me a good dancer, obviously."

GALLERY: Look back at the Good Morning Britain stars' wedding photos

"But my wife really doesn't want me to do Strictly, I've spoken about it very publicly, but she's not interested in me having an affair." He jokily added: "I think she's being very narrow-minded and it could be a great opportunity, who knows what could happen?

Ben and Annie have been married since 2004

"It would be an amazing experience, I love a bit of spangle and glamour on a Saturday night… As things stand though, that's a negotiation that needs to happen between the BBC and my wife... I can get myself into a lot of trouble here!"

Ben married Annie back in 2004 and they have since welcomed their two children, 15-year-old Jack and 13-year-old Sam. In March, they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, with Ben sharing a throwback photo from their wedding day.

"Can't quite believe another year has gone past, suddenly this one feels all the more poignant because of what’s happening," he wrote in the caption. "16 years married to @mrsannieshephard 25 years together and it's fair to say the current climate is seriously testing the strength of her feelings towards me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.