It feels like a lifetime ago when we were watching Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse being crowned the 2019 winners of Strictly Come Dancing – so we're thrilled that we finally have a date for its return, well sort of.

The BBC confirmed on Wednesday that the first of four Strictly: The Best Of… shows will air later this month in the build-up to the return of the brand new series!

Each episode will showcase the nation’s favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals, Blackpool and the Final. The first theme will be Strictly: The Best Of Movies, which will kick off at 7.30pm on Saturday 19 September on BBC One.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, each special will see the fab four judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli as well all the Strictly professional dancers and special guests reminisce about the iconic dances, the high-octane group numbers and the standout moments.

Celebrities set to appear across the series include Alex Scott, Alexandra Burke, Ashley Roberts, Debbie McGee, Ed Balls, Emma Barton, Faye Tozer, Frankie Bridge, Joe Sugg, Karim Zeroual, Kelvin Fletcher, Lauren Steadman, Louis Smith, Ore Oduba, Reverend Richard Coles and Scott Mills.

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, previously said of the exciting new series: "Strictly Come Dancing has produced so many magical and memorable moments in the movie, musical and Blackpool weeks – the special episodes will look back and celebrate these, bringing some much needed Strictly sparkle to the nation."

It has yet to be revealed when the new season of Strictly will air, although it has been confirmed that this series will be a shorter run due to COVID-19, so it's more than likely we won't see it return until next month.

Celebrities confirmed to appear are EastEnders star Maisie Smith, actress Caroline Quentin, NFL sportsman Jason Bell, The Wanted's Max George, TV presenter Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams OBE, comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, and popstar HRVY.

