Ranvir Singh reveals the best Strictly advice Kate Garraway gave her The Good Morning Britain star has signed up to this year's series

She spends her weekdays lighting up our screens on ITV's Good Morning Britain and Loose Women, but presenter Ranvir Singh's schedule is about to get even more jam-packed as she prepares to hot-foot it onto the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor.

Luckily, her GMB colleagues Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins, all former Strictly contestants, are on hand to offer advice.

"They were all really supportive," Ranvir, 43, tells HELLO! in this week's issue. "Kate had a good bit of advice: she said I should really commit to the training, that there's a lot of laughter, but that it's important to hit the ground running with the training and absorb what I'm being told."

Ranvir's eight-year-old son Tushaan has been the most excited person to hear the news. "You should have seen his little face – it lit up. I should have videoed it," single mum Ranvir said. "He was so excited. I said we were going to have to keep it a secret together, which made it even more exciting."

Ranvir's GMB co-stars Kate, Susanna and Charlotte have all taken part in Strictly

The Lancashire-born presenter was announced as part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up last week, joining the likes of Nicola Adams, Jamie Laing and Bill Bailey among other celebrities.

And as well as juggling parenthood with her various filming commitments, Ranvir is also fronting ITV's new Sunday morning magazine show All Around Britain, together with fellow GMB star Alex Beresford. In it, the duo visit a different UK location each week to celebrate life and culture in towns and rural communities across the country.

Ranvir and Alex will present All Around Britain

"Ranvir and I have a lot of fun gossiping in our GMB dressing rooms. If I need to get something off my chest, she's one of the few people I'd go to," says Alex, 39.

"Ranvir has an infectious personality, which I can't wait to see on the dancefloor," he adds, smiling. "We'll be rehearsing her routines in between takes for All Around Britain."

