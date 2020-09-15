All Creatures Great and Small pays tribute to the late Diana Rigg All Creatures Great and Small was the iconic actress' final show

Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small paid a beautiful tribute to the late Dame Diana Rigg, whose final role was as Mrs Pumphrey in the hit new period show.

Diana sadly passed away on 10 September aged 82. Her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, confirmed that she had died peacefully at home after losing her battle to cancer. "My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family," she said.

"She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words."

Diana was diagnosed with cancer in March

The show released a beautiful tribute on their Twitter account. Sharing a photo of Diana as Mrs Pumphrey, they wrote: "We are terribly saddened to hear the news of... Dame Diana's passing. She was a stage and screen icon, who most recently starred as the loveable and eccentric Mrs Pumphrey in our adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small.

"Dame Diana will be sorely missed across the creative industries, and our thoughts go out to her friends and family at this time."

Diana was also very well known for her role as Lady Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, and George RR Martin was among those to pay tribute, writing: "I am late to post about this, but I was very saddened by the news of a couple recent deaths. The world of television and film lost a titan with the passing of Dame Diana Rigg. Such an amazing talent. It was such an honour to have her on GAME OF THRONES as the Queen of Thorns."

One of Diana's early film roles became one of her most famous. In 1969, she starred as Teresa "Tracy" di Vicenzo opposite George Lazenby in the Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which saw her character become the only woman to become Mrs Bond. Her other film credits include, Snow White, The Painted Veil and Julius Ceasar. Diana's TV work included playing Emma Peel in The Avengers and ITV's Victoria.

