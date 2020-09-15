Endeavour creator announces new crime drama Grace starring John Simm  

ITV's new crime drama Grace is currently filming, and we can't wait to find out more about the new show! The series is written by Endeavour creator Russell Lewis, and if it's anything like the period detective drama, we're in for a treat.

Life on Mars star John Simm will star as detective Roy Grace in the adaptation of Peter James’ bestselling series of novels based on a hard-working police officer who has "given his life to the job". The two-part series, in which both episodes will be feature-length at 120 minutes apiece, will cover the novels Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead.

The ITV synopsis reads: "The first film, Dead Simple, opens with Grace running enquiries into long-forgotten cold cases with little or no prospect of success. He’s fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts. His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most.

Russell Lewis wrote the brilliant Endeavour starring Shaun Evans

"With so much at stake, his colleague Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson knows he has more to give and asks him for help with a case. When a stag night prank appears to go wrong and the groom goes missing, Branson calls upon Grace to unravel events that led to the mysterious disappearance three days before his wedding to his beautiful fiancé."

It continues: "A successful property developer with everything to live for, there is no trace of the missing groom. Is this a case of stag night shenanigans gone badly awry? Or is this something more sinister? With nothing but instinct, a lingering suspicion and his obsessive nature, Grace doggedly pursues the groom’s disappearance and becomes uneasily close to the bride to be."

Speaking about the new show, Russell said: "I’m thrilled and honoured to be involved in bringing Peter James’ brilliantly gripping series of Roy Grace novels to ITV. Each story is a fantastic, hair-raising, twisting, switch-back of a roller-coaster ride that grips the reader from first to last, and the opportunity to translate that best-selling magic to television is like all one’s Christmases and birthdays come at once."