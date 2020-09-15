DWTS viewers shocked as appeal for Carole Baskin's ex-husband airs during show Her ex-husband Don went missing in 1997

Dancing with the Stars viewers were left in shock on Monday night after the family of Carole Baskin's missing ex-husband appealed for information about his disappearing - during an ad break on the popular show on which Carole is currently a contestant.

Don Lewis went missing back in 1997, and the Tiger King documentary revealed that his family strongly believe that Carole had something to do with his disappearance, despite her being cleared of any suspicion during the investigation.

The businessman was legally declared dead in 2002, and his daughters Gale, Lynda and Donna, alongside his former assistant, Anne, appear in the ad, saying: "All we're asking is justice for Don." Their family lawyer adds: "Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997. His family deserves answers; they deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?" The family are offering £77,000 for any information.

Carole's ex-husband went missing in 1997

Viewers took to Twitter to discuss the episode, with one writing: "The family of Don Lewis, the man many believe to have been murdered and fed to tigers by Carole Baskin, ran a commercial looking for justice for Don during tonight’s Dancing with the Stars premiere featuring Carole Baskin. WHATTA move."

Carole is currently appearing on Dancing with the Stars

Another added: "I’m just now hearing about Carole Baskin’s missing husband’s family buying a commercial during Dancing With the Stars to ask for information on whether or not Carole Baskin's was involved... Carole Baskin is on Dancing With The Stars. That’s phenomenal.. let’s get some answers."

Carole, of course, danced to Eye of the Tiger alongside her partner, Pasha Pashkov, on the hit show. They unfortunately received the lowest scores of the night with 11 points - but it's early days!