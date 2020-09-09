Fans praise 'perfect' cast in new series All Creatures Great and Small Are you watching the new series?

Brand new Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small aired its second episode on Tuesday evening and proved to be hugely popular with fans. Not only are viewers loving the scenic Yorkshire backdrop and heart warming plot, but it seems that many are impressed by the casting.

Plenty of viewers are loving the cast of new show

Taking to social media to praise the show, plenty of TV fans expressed the love for the cast and characters. One person wrote: "Diana Rigg as Mrs Pomfrey in the new #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall is about as perfect as casting gets."

A second person echoed this, writing: "I am loving #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall Wonderful cast, stunning scenery and just all round beautiful. A joy to watch on a Tuesday night, and then the repeat on Sunday."

Nicholas Ralph stars as lead James Herriot

A third person commented: "Absolutely love #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall Fantastic cast, great production and directing. So great to see a much loved story treated with respect and care. Brilliant."

While a fourth tweeted: "@channel5_tv All Creatures Great and Small just gets better and better!!! #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall #channel5."

The 1978 version of the show was also hugely popular

The new series is based on the series books by Alf Wright and is a remake of the classic 1978 show starring Christopher Timothy, Robert Hardy and Peter Davison.

In the latest adaptation, Nicholas Ralph leads the new cast as veterinarian James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall and Nigel Havers as General Ransom.

Nicholas Ralph opened up about taking on the part, telling South West Farmer: "Even physically we were quite similar. He talks about having a wiry strength from the long walks around the Yorkshire Dales..."

And I was very sporty as well, just like Alf was. He’s got a lot of passion and commitment to his field and that was like me. Once I found acting, I was completely enveloped in it – and haven’t looked back. He has little intricacies; sometimes he can be a little socially awkward… Little quirks that I could identify with. I had fun with them as well."

