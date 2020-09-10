Actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82 The actress was known for her work in Game of Thrones and The Avengers

Dame Diana Rigg has passed away at the aged of 82, her agent has confirmed. The actress was best known for her work in films such as James Bond as well as hugely popular TV shows including The Avengers and Game of Thrones.

Her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, confirmed her mother passed away peacefully at home after losing her battle to cancer. "My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family," she said.

"She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words."

Diana's agent also confirmed in a statement: "She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

"She was the recipient of Bafta, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard Awards for her work on stage and screen. Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed."

Many took to social media to express their sadness at the news and pay tribute to the film and TV star, who was made a Dame by the Queen in 1994. One fan commented: "The Only one that made Cersei sweat. RIP Queen!" Complete with a GIF from HBO series Game of Thrones, in which Diana played Olenna Tyrell.

Another person tweeted: "How sad. My first memory of her is as Emma Peel. She was such an integral part of British TV and theatre through the years. I thought she was fabulous in The Detectorists. My condolences to her family and friends."

Diana starred in Game of Thrones

"I actually once met this legend in NYC, where she asked me for directions and I was just a bit starstruck," wrote another fan, who was keen to share their personal memory of the star.

A third commented: "Grew up watching her on the Avengers! She was the essence of cool in the 60s #Dianarigg." Meanwhile, another said: "Charismatic, class act and a good actress. Everything you would need in a leading lady."

One of Diana's early film roles became one of her most famous. In 1969, she starred as Teresa "Tracy" di Vicenzo opposite George Lazenby in the bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which saw her character become the only female to become Mrs Bond. Her other film credits include, Snow White, The Painted Veil and Julius Ceasar. Diana's TV work included playing Emma Peel in The Avengers, ITV's Victoria and most recently, All Creatures Great and Small.

