Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher give sneak peek at Death in Paradise filming Are you looking forward to Death in Paradise season ten?

Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher have been loving life in Guadeloupe! The brilliant duo are in the Caribbean to guest star in Death in Paradise season ten, and they have sharing plenty of snaps of their time on the island.

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up confirmed

Sharing several snaps of his beautiful surroundings on Instagram, Jason wrote: "It’s been another tough day at work for @kelvin_fletcher & I." Sharing a snap of the pair wearing snorkels, Kelvin wrote: "My new best mate @jasonmanford #NotStoppedLaughing." Jason also shared a video of Kelvin showing off his toned physique while applying sunscreen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death In Paradise force to stop filming - find out why

Jason previously shared a photo of himself and the Strictly star wearing masks on their flight to Guadeloupe, confirming that they were filming Death in Paradise while also explaining why his mask was a different colour.

Jason and Kelvin have been having a great time on the show

He wrote: "Well what was supposed to be a silly fun post ended up with so many petty messages I'll list some of them here. Firstly, when working for the BBC they never pay for first-class travel or luxury hotels etc. They pay for economy of course (as it's too far to walk!) and then it's up to the person involved if they want to upgrade etc.

READ: Death in Paradise's most shocking cast changes over the years

Kelvin and Jason have certainly been enjoying themselves in Guadaloupe!

"Secondly, please stop calling people out on wearing mask wrong it is soooo boring! There's so many different masks out there it's impossible to say which are right and wrong simply from a photo. The one I have was given to me by Air France on arrival, was all white (no blue) and the bendy bit to shape across your nose is on my nose. Oh and it's Kelvin Fletcher and we're off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.