Strictly star joins Death in Paradise cast

From the sequin-filled land of Strictly Come Dancing to the sandy beaches of St Marie, Kelvin Fletcher has signed up to the new series of Death in Paradise. The actor and reigning Strictly champion looks set to appear in the tenth season of the BBC drama, alongside comedian Jason Manford.

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up confirmed

Jason uploaded a photo of the pair en route to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, where the show is filmed. They were pictured wearing face masks and relaxing on the plane, as Jason confirmed the exciting news.

However, the former 8 Out of 10 Cats team captain was also forced to speak out after some fans queried his way of wearing a mask, and whether the BBC had paid for their luxury seats.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise suddenly forced to stop filming

"Well what was supposed to be a silly fun post ended up with so many petty messages I'll list some of them here," wrote Jason. "Firstly, when working for the BBC they never pay for first class travel or luxury hotels etc. They pay for economy of course (as it's too far to walk!) and then it's up to the person involved if they want to upgrade etc.

MORE: Death in Paradise's most shocking cast changes over the years

"Secondly, please stop calling people out on wearing mask wrong it is soooo boring! There's so many different masks out there it's impossible to say which are right and wrong simply from a photo. The one I have was given to me by Air France on arrival, was all white (no blue) and the bendy bit to shape across your nose is on my nose.

"Oh and it's Kelvin Fletcher and we're off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise."

Jason and Kelvin en route to the Caribbean

Jason had previously shared the same photo, asking fans to guess who his mystery, masked companion on the flight was, and where they were flying to. "I'm flying with this mystery fella to a mystery destination for @BBCOne. But who is it and where am I going?" he teased.

MORE: Did you spot this royal family member in Death in Paradise?

Filming for the new season of Death in Paradise has commenced after it was postponed due to lockdown. Ralf Little resumes his role as DI Neville Parker, while Josephine Jobert has also made a return as DI Florence Cassell, having left the show in 2019.

Josephine Jobert will make a return as DI Florence Cassell

The BBC previously teased a romantic storyline between the two characters, in a statement that read: "Florence thinks she's ready to get back to work after her fiancé's death two years ago – but she hasn't banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.