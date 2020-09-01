Ralf Little opens up about when Death in Paradise might end Ralf Little has chatted about Death in Paradise's future

Ralf Little has opened up about the future of Death in Paradise. The star, who joined the show in season nine as the new lead, Neville Parker, revealed that he hoped he wouldn't be the person to end the show!

READ: Ben Miller reveals his reaction to 'brutal' exit from Death in Paradise

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters about whether the show will keep going, he said: "I certainly hope so, unless I kill it off! If I'm terrible. I could be for Death in Paradise was George Clooney was for Batman. You'd need Christian Bale to come into Death in Paradise and resurrect it!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise says goodbye to Shyko Amos

He continued: "I hope so. Its appeal is hard to quantify. People talk a lot about the escapism of it, which is definitely a thing because of the time of year and it's just beautiful, gorgeous. But it is more than that. I think that does a disservice. I think it's just that I think once you've done a couple you realise quite how - it's an amazing effort from a writing point of view."

Praised the writers, Ralf explained: "It's an amazing thing, they've got this formula. So in every episode they do a setup of new characters, a murder, a whole puzzle, a really complex, complicated puzzle that has to be unthreaded, a red herring plot, comedy subplot, and our character overarching stories that go across the whole series. And they do all that in an hour… And the fact that they make it look easy makes it even more impressive. I just think the formula works beautifully. I just hope people like me doing it!"

READ: Death in Paradise fans give their verdict on Ralf Little's first episode as the new detective

It looks like Ralf doesn't have anything to worry about, as viewers took to Twitter to praise him following his first episode on Thursday. One fan wrote: "I didn't think I would get over Jack but love Neville already.

READ: Ralf Little reveals how his detective is different from Ardal O'Hanlon in Death in Paradise

"He's a great addition and already makes everything funnier." Another people added: "He'll be just fine! So glad all the inspectors play it slightly differently. Love @RalfLittle so far."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.