Meet the cast of new BBC drama Us Your Sunday TV is sorted

Your Sunday night TV is about to get a lot more interesting thanks to new BBC drama Us, which kicks off on 20 September at 9pm.

Based on the book of the same name by David Nicholls, the show tells the story of a man desperate to keep his family together after his wife tells him she is planning on leaving him.

So what better way to try and win back her affection than embarking on an epic family trip across Europe?

WATCH: The exciting new trailer for BBC drama Us

The official synopsis reads: "Reflecting David Nicholls’ signature mix of humour and heartbreak, Us brings the Petersens’ poignant and often hilarious story to life, taking viewers with them on their once-in-a-lifetime journey through some of the most beautiful cities in the world."

Meet the cast below…

Tom Hollander

Tom Hollander plays Douglas in Us

Tom Hollander tackles the leading role of husband and father Douglas Peterson, who is hoping his family holiday can save his marriage and repair his relationship with his son.

The 53-year-old actor is no stranger to the small screen and has appeared in The Night Manager and Baptiste. He has also had starring roles in the films Bohemian Rhapsody and About Time among others.

Tom is also one of the executive producers on the show.

Saskia Reeves

Saskia Reeves in Us

Saskia Reeves tackles the role of wife and mother Connie, who wants to get out of her marriage and find a new life for herself before it’s too late.

The actress told The Guardian that while Connie "wasn't that likeable" in the book, she found throughout filming that her character was "very likable and very understandable."

Saskia has enjoyed roles in Luther, Belgravia, Death in Paradise and Silent Witness. She has also enjoyed stage work, appearing in King Lear at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and the National Theatre Live's The Tragedy of King Richard the Second.

Tom Taylor

Dr Foster star Tom Taylor

Tom, 19, plays the role of Douglas and Connie's son, Albie, who has a strained relationship with his father and is desperate to start a new life at college.

If the teenager looks familiar it's because you may recognise him from his starring role in the critically acclaimed hit Dr Foster, where he played Suranne Jones' character's son, Tom Foster.

Iain De Caestecker

Iain plays a young Douglas

Scottish actor Iain portrays a young Douglas during flashbacks in the series, which will explore how the relationship between him and Connie has changed over the years. The 32-year-old has enjoyed success in the television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and played the leading role in the BAFTA-winning series The Fades.

Gina Bramhill

Gina plays a young Connie

Gina Bramhill, 31, takes on the role of a young Connie. The British actress has starred in films Made in Dagenham and Pleasure Island. She has also appeared in Sherlock and Being Human among others.

Thaddea Graham

Kat in Us bonds with Albi

Thaddea plays the role of Kat in the BBC miniseries. Much to the annoyance of dad Douglas, Kat decides to tag along on the family holiday after bonding with Albie.

The actress stars as Hanmei Collins in the Sky One series Curfew and Iona in the Netflix series The Letter for the King. She is set to star in upcoming Netflix series The Irregulars.

