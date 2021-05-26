Miss Scarlet and the Duke creator talks possible romance in season two Are you looking forward to more episodes of the murder mystery series?

Viewers might have tuned in to Miss Scarlet and the Duke for the mystery, but it was the chemistry between the two leads - played by Peaky Blinders actress Kate Phillips and Jamestown's Stuart Martin - that kept them coming back for more.

MORE: Everything you need to know about new historical drama Atlantic Crossing

And now, it's been confirmed that viewers can expect to see a lot more in the show's upcoming second season!

Speaking in a new interview, series creator and writer Rachael New opened up about how Eliza and the Duke's will-they-won't-they-romance will progress in the new episodes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Miss Scarlet and the Duke here

She told Indie Wire: "I'm a romantic at heart. I'd like to think they're in love with each other…but [Eliza] is not ready to settle down," adding: "She'd make a terrible wife!"

The former Grantchester writer remained tight-lipped on details, but when season two was commissioned in April, she did hint that the slow burn romance might be speeding up slightly, telling press in a statement: "I have so much in store for Duke, Eliza and her crew. With even more action, adventure and of course a nice big dollop of romance, it's going to be a cracking season."

MORE: 7 period dramas to watch if you love Downton Abbey

MORE: Sanditon season two: everything we know so far

The first season was a huge hit with US audiences (almost eight million viewers tuning in to watch it when it aired on Masterpiece) and Twitter has been filled with positive comments.

The chemistry between Eliza and William "the Duke" Wellington is insane," one fan said. Another wrote: "I need about a million more episodes of Miss Scarlet and the Duke ASAP." A third simply wrote: "Cannot get enough of this show," alongside a series of clapping hand emojis.

Season one of Miss Scarlet and the Duke was a huge hit with audiences

Have you watched the period murder mystery drama? The official synopsis for the show reads: "When Eliza’s father dies, he leaves her penniless in a time where marriage is her only option for financial security. But the headstrong Eliza is determined to find another way. Luckily, she has an ace up her bonnet – her father’s business – a private detective agency.

MORE: 11 most devastating Downton Abbey moments, ranked

"Eliza knows all the tricks of the trade but as a genteel 19th-century lady she’s never been allowed to put them into practice. To operate in this man’s world, she needs a partner. Step forward Detective Inspector William Wellington of Scotland Yard, who is also known as The Duke - a drinker, gambler and womaniser. Eliza and The Duke strike up a mismatched, fiery relationship that will crackle and smoulder with sexual tension as they team up to solve crime in the murkiest depths of 1880’s London."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox