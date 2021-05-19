Everything you need to know about new historical drama Atlantic Crossing Fans of The Crown and Downton Abbey are sure to love the new series

Calling all fans of The Crown, we think you're going to fall head over heels for PBS's latest royal-centric historical drama, Atlantic Crossing!

MORE: 7 great shows and films to watch if you love The Crown

Set during the Second World War, the eight-part drama lifts the lid on the wartime relationship between US President Franklin D Roosevelt and the Crown Princess of Norway.

Want to know more? Check out the trailer below and keep reading for all the info you need on Atlantic Crossing…

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for PBS Masterpieces' epic new drama Atlantic Crossing

What is Atlantic Crossing about?

The eight-part drama follows Norway's Crown Princess Märtha as she is taken under the wing of the US president after being forced to flee to America for safety when her country is invaded by the Nazis during the 1940s.

As the official synopsis from PBS reads: "Her presence in Washington soon influences President Roosevelt's views on the tragic events unfolding in Europe and eventually changes the dynamics of US politics significantly.

Princess Märtha is forced to flee Norway after Nazi invasion

"What starts as a friendship turns into affection and turmoil when Märtha speaks out publicly against the Nazi tyranny. In an attempt to fight for her country, she puts her marriage at risk and convinces the President to support Norway - a first step in the struggle that will lead to the US joining the War. However, Märtha's actions cause her to make many enemies, some of them even closer than she thinks: within the walls of the White House."

MORE: 11 most devastating Downton Abbey moments, ranked

Is Atlantic Crossing based on a real story?

Yes - in part! Writer and creator of the series Alexander Eik has stated that the series is "inspired by true events" and opened up further about what exactly that means during last year's Television Critics Association press tour.

"We made very serious efforts to achieve historical credibility. But Atlantic Crossing is a fictionalized drama inspired by true events," he told audiences. "But the overall story of Atlantic Crossing is true."

The story is based on real events

MORE: Actors who have played members of the royal family

"Of course we do dramatize, and we have to cram five years of war history into an 8-hour drama," he continued. "We need to simplify, but we used as many historical[ly] correct events as possible. But, of course, what happened in more private, intimate situations, nobody knows, so we had to imagine what happened behind closed doors."

Who is in the cast of Atlantic Crossing?

Twin Peaks and Desperate Housewives actor Kyle MacLachlan leads the series as President Franklin Roosevelt. Starring opposite him as Princess Märtha is Swedish star Sofia Helin who is known for her roles in the hugely popular Danish drama The Bridge and Australian crime drama Mystery Road.

Twin Peaks actor Kyle MacLachlan plays President Franklin Roosevelt

Viewers might also recognize Tobias Santelmann, who plays Märtha's husband, Prince Olav, from his role in the BBC series The Last Kingdom and Harriet Sansom Harris, who features as First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, from her many US television roles. The series also stars former Eurovision Song Contest host Søren Pilmark and Norweigen actress Anneke von der Lippe.

MORE: Desperate Housewives cast: where are they now?

Where can I watch Atlantic Crossing?

The eight-part series originally premiered on Norwegian television last year before landing on Masterpiece on PBS in April. It's been airing in the weekly spot of 9/8c on Sunday evenings but is also available to stream in full on the PBS Masterpiece Amazon Prime Video Channel. New subscribers can sign up to the channel for a seven-day free trial, after which it costs $5.99 a month.

There's no news yet on when the show will be made available in the UK for British fans; we recommend you keep an eye out on the UK Freeview channel PBS America which will most likely air it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.