Paul Hollywood has shared a tantalising teaser ahead of the start of the 2020 series of the Great British Bake Off. The 54-year-old chef took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot showing himself posing with his co-stars, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and newcomer Matt Lucas.

WATCH: Great British Bake Off: 2020 trailer

"Not long to wait now… #bakeoff #getbaking #wereback x," he wrote.

Matt will be teaming up with Noel to host GBBO for the very first time, following the announcement earlier this year that Sandi Toksvig was leaving the baking show. He previously revealed how he landed the new gig – and it was all thanks to one of Noel's dreams!

Paul Hollywood shared a teaser photo on Instagram

"[Noel] suddenly dreamed that I was stood there alongside him in the Bake Off tent and we were making each other laugh," he shared. "So when he woke up he got in touch with the producers and said he wanted me on board." The comedian, 46, added that because they had to keep the news under wraps, in his audition he had to ask people about gardening instead.

Matt explained: "The problem was they thought I was a gardening expert and began asking questions, and I don't know anything about gardening. I don't even have a garden, so they probably saw through me very quickly!"

Fans are counting down until the start of the show

The photo comes shortly after Channel 4 teased GBBO's return with a short trailer, showing cake-lovers on a desperate mission to track down flour – which famously ran short earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not known exactly when the show will air, but it was confirmed that production on the new series wrapped in August.

To enable the show to go ahead, the cast and crew lived in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks when filming began at the start of July. According to Broadcast, the six-week shoot involved "two days on and two days off" of filming, while the 120 members of staff lived in an empty hotel.

