Hugh Bonneville shares exciting new role – and fans are thrilled The Downton Abbey actor announced the news on his social media

Hugh Bonneville may be known and loved for his role as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham in period drama Downton Abbey, but it seems the actor is now turning his acting skills to literature. Taking to social media, the 56-year-old revealed to his followers that he is set to appear on the Beatrix Potter audio books alongside some other big names.

Hugh as Lord Grantham in Downton

The Downton star wrote in the caption: "Reading 'The Tale of Mr Tod' again after many decades, I was delighted to discover that the animals that Beatrix Potter loved, drew and wrote such entertaining stories about have stood the test of time. Mischievous creatures, family calamities – action packed."

Hugh posted the exciting news to his social media

It seems Hugh's followers were thrilled with his news and flooded the comment section to express their excitement for the upcoming stories. One follower said: "Aww going to love listening to this with my niece," while a second added: "My five year twin girls will love this! Thank you."

Another viewer wrote underneath the post: "Is it bad that I'm 48 and have grown children and no grands and I want to download this?" While another simply gushed: "Aaaaah!! I can't love this enough!!"

The actor often posts updates on his personal life on social media

Hugh is set to join a host of other well-known names as part of the Beatrix Potter audio series from Penguin Books including Olivia Colman, Tom Hardy, David Tennant and Hugh's former Downton co-star Lily James.

The actor often keeps his fans up to date exciting new projects, but Hugh also enjoys posting updates on his personal life. In another recent post, the Downton star shared an adorable photo of his pooch, Sasha! Hugh shared a picture of Sasha in the forest, writing: "Sun’s out, tongue’s out. #Sasha #InternationalDogDay."

His followers were clearly delighted to see Hugh's pooch, with one fan writing: "Cutie. And a new haircut," while another added: "Happy International Dog Day Sasha!"

